Election Commission announces schedule for MLC elections in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India has initiated steps to the conduct of elections to two MLC seats under graduate quota. The incumbent MLCs P Rajeswar Reddy elected from Nalgonda-Khammam- Warangal graduate Constituency and BJP leader and MLC from Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahbubnagar N Ramachender Rao's term will come to an end in March next year.



The Commission on Tuesday announced schedule for the preparation of electoral rolls for the two graduate Constituencies. As per schedule, the commission will announce the final publication of electoral rolls on January 18. Public notice for the registration of electoral rolls will be issued on October 1. Last date for receipt of application to register the votes is November 6. Draft publication of electoral rolls will be on December 1 and the period to file claims and objections is between December 1 and December 31. By January 12, all claims and objections will be disposed of, an official statement said.