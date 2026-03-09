Electric scooters for college girls soon: CM

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has declared that the state government would soon distribute electric (EV) scooties to college-going girls as part of its efforts to promote women’s empowerment and encourage eco-friendly means of transportation. The government has already implemented a zero-tax policy on electric vehicles to promote their use, he mentioned, while participating in the International Women’s Day celebrations here on Sunday.

Highlighting women empowerment initiatives, he stated that the government had introduced free bus travel for women, encouraged women’s participation in solar power generation and facilitated marketing opportunities for self-help groups through partnerships with global platforms like Amazon. He also said the government had established 150 stalls on a three-and-a-half-acre land near HI-TEC City to showcase products made by women.

The Chief Minister said the government has been taking several measures to reduce air pollution in the city.

As part of these efforts, about 2,500 diesel buses, currently operating under the State Road Transport Corporation (RTC) in Hyderabad, will be shifted to various districts by December and replaced with electric buses.

The Chief Minister said he would make a presentation on the Musi Rejuvenation Project on March 13 to address apprehensions regarding displacement and rehabilitation of the project oustees and to share the government’s vision of developing the Musi riverfront into a major economic hub.

Responding to concerns over displacement due to the Musi project, Revanth Reddy assured people that the government would ensure proper relief and rehabilitation for the affected families. He said that after a decision was taken to create a 50-metre buffer zone along riverbanks, construction activity was banned in those areas. All structures falling within the buffer zone have “zero value” under regulations; yet, the government was willing to provide adequate compensation and rehabilitation to displaced residents.

The Chief Minister said residents in the affected areas had been invited for discussions on rehabilitation measures and the government was ready to allot seven acres of land and provide financial support for constructing apartments for those displaced. However, he alleged, the issue was being politicised by opposition parties.

Criticising the opposition for opposing the Musi project, Revanth Reddy pointed out that large-scale riverfront projects had been successfully implemented elsewhere in the country. He cited the Sabarmati Riverfront project in Ahmedabad as well as similar developments along the Yamuna in Delhi and the Ganga in Uttar Pradesh.

The Chief Minister also defended the state government’s decision to allocate Rs 200 crore for the construction of the Mahatma Gandhi Knowledge Centre, asking critics what was wrong with building such a facility.

The Chief Minister stressed the need to develop Hyderabad on par with global cities. He said efforts were underway to transform the city into an international hub capable of competing with cities such as New York, Tokyo, and those in South Korea. As part of urban planning measures, the government was also considering shifting industries outside the Outer Ring Road.

Revanth Reddy said the state government was working towards contributing to India’s goal of becoming a $3 trillion economy by 2047 by attracting investments and strengthening the services sector in Telangana.

Revanth Reddy also spoke about welfare measures for journalists, recalling the support extended to him by many journalists, including women journalists, during his political journey. He said the state government would soon take a decision on allotting housing sites for journalists and develop a dedicated journalists’ colony in the proposed Future City along with MLAs, MPs.

The Chief Minister also announced that the government would soon set up a platform to receive complaints against false news and misinformation being circulated on social media. He said steps were needed to prevent individuals from misusing the system in the guise of journalism.