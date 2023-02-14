Electricity staff alleges exploitation

Nizamabad: Telangana Vidyut Employees Union H82 has alleged that they are increasing the work load on the workers by working with two or three operators in the Vidyut sub station across Nizamabad district.

They staged protest in front of Transco offices across Nizamabad district. Workers of Telangana Vidyut Employees Union H82 staged a dharna in front of the Transco DE operation office at Zirayat Nagar in Armur town also. The labour union leaders alleged that two or three operators were working in the sub-station.

They demanded immediate recruitment of more operators to run the sub stations. They raised slogans that 50% PRC allowance should be given to artisans only after adding basic pay to rural personal pay. Transfers of contact employee service, contact service is not required to be combined for the purpose of retirement gratuity.