Eligible Girls Urged to Take Free HPV Vaccine: PP Unit MO Dr. Srujana

Nagarkurnool: A special camp is being organized at the District Government General Hospital in Nagarkurnool to provide free HPV (Human Papillomavirus) vaccination to 14-year-old girls to prevent cervical cancer.

PP Unit Medical Officer Dr. P. Srujana informed that the vaccine is being administered free of cost at Room No. 22 (PP Unit) in the hospital. Girls born between April 1, 2011 and March 31, 2012 are eligible to receive the vaccine as a preventive measure against cervical cancer.

The vaccination is available from Monday to Saturday between 9:00 AM and 2:00 PM. Eligible girls are advised to come with a photocopy of their Aadhaar card and must be accompanied by their parents or guardians.

Dr. Srujana stated that the HPV vaccine is safe and helps protect girls from cervical cancer, and there are no harmful side effects associated with it.