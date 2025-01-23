ELTA organises English Olympiad in Nirmal

Nirmal: English Language Teachers Association (ELTA) Nirmal district president Kadarla Ravindra organised the district level English Olympiad written test and speech competition here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, district Education Officer Rama Rao said that ELTA Nirmal district branch is making special efforts for the development of English language. He praised the efforts being made in providing the necessary study material to the students and inservice training to the teachers.

He said that the need for English language has in-creased in these days and it is necessary to get the mastery of this language.

He also said that if the students improve their English language skills, they will have the opportunity to rise to the top in the future. He presented prizes to the students who excelled in the competitions.