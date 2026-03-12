Employees lead safety awareness rally in Kagaznagar

Kagaznagar: Employees and officials participated in a safety awareness rally in Kagaznagar as part of the “Praja Palana – Pragathi Pranalika” initiative and the 99-Day Action Plan, marking Safety Day celebrations and promoting awareness about workplace and industrial safety.

The rally was organised in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Factories Department with the objective of spreading awareness among the public and workers about the importance of maintaining safety standards in industries and workplaces.