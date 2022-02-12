Employees' role in progress of Telangana commendable: KCR

Bhongir: The Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday stated that the State is progressing economically due to the combined efforts of people's representatives and officials. He inaugurated the new integrated office complex at Yadadri District.

Later, he conducted a review meeting with officials at the meeting hall in the Collectorate. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the State was making tremendous progress as an economic power center due to the decisions of the Cabinet, the people's representatives and the authorities and added that people of the State were involved in the economic progress.

He congratulated everyone on the inauguration of the new district Collectorate Complex and added that new districts have been formed in all the States except West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

Former CM late NT Rama Rao promised to carve Manchirial district but he could not, he recalled. He said the idea was to make it a new district with a population of ten lakh so that welfare programmes would reach the people in a timely manner.

He said that Bhongir would be well developed in the future and added that his dream of Hyderabad-Warangal corridor would be reality in near future.

Janagama, Hanumakonda, Bhongir, Warangal and Medchal districts are developing considerably after the formation as districts. He said that even in remote areas land prices have gone up leading to increasing wealth.

He said that all facilities will be set up, if there is a positive atmosphere and the role of the authorities in the development of Telangana is very important.

He said the water resources in the Bhubaneswar area, which was once up to 900 feet, are now less than 20 feet, for which the efforts of all the departments are commendable.

He said that ponds have been developed by Mission Kakatiya, a check dam has been set up on every water stream and Telangana is lit with 24 hours quality power ( electricity). He said the ponds in Telangana region were of disrepair without any development programmes in united Andhra Pradesh led to wash away the train near Valigonda of present Yadadri-Bhongir district, he remembered

Idea of Mission Kakatiya came up to improve the rural economy, he said.

Reviews with Ministers for hours have been conducted for the development of Telangana and outputs are being implemented in a perfect manner, he explained. He thanked Chief Secretary on behalf of the farmers for the support of the employees on the path of development.

He appreciated CS for the construction of farmer platforms in 2601 clusters in the State within a period of six months with an excellent plan.

He said that public welfare programs were being carried out in many ways at every stage in the State.

He said that the people's representatives and officials were working tirelessly for the establishment of a rich State of Telangana and were working for a qualitative change.

He said that for the confidence and self-sufficiency of the Dalits, the Dalit Bandhu scheme has been introduced and is being implemented wonderfully.

He added that for the economic development of Dalits, reservations have been made for Dalits in wines, bars, fertilisers and other sectors, as well as those from all walks of life.

He also added that the government is spending over one lakh rupees per year per student of government residential schools in the State.

KCR stated that Telangana government is the only government to provide Rs 25 lakh for foreign education to the poor.

He informed that Eco-friendly industries are coming up wonderfully in Telangana and added that 95 per cent of jobs would be given to Telangana children.