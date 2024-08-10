Enkoor Link canal works proceeding on war footing says Minister Ponguleti

Khammam : Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that the Enkoor Link Canal works are being carried out on war footing. On Friday, the Minister inspected the link canal construction works related to Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project at Enkoor.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that as part of the water campaign, the then Congress government had designed the Indira Rajiv Sagar project for Rs 2,400 crores on 3.75 lakh acres of Ayakattu in United Andhra Pradesh.

“The government that came to power after State bifurcation changed its name to Sitarama Project under the name of redesign and allocated Rs 18,000 crore funds for Rs 2.75 lakhs Ayakattu,”

The Minister said that Rs 8,000 crores were spent for this project for redesign works by the BRS government. “The work was not carried out properly and public money was misused,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, Ponguleti assured that the present government was working with sincerity to correct the mistakes of its predecessor and provide more Ayakattu at less cost and benefit to the farmers.

As part of this, the construction of about 8.7 km link canal has been undertaken to stabilise minor irrigation tanks in 15 mandals of the State along with 1.35 lakh acres of NSP old Ayakattu, Vaira, and Lankasagar medium projects.

He assured that the work would be completed in the next few days and that the project would be ready for inauguration by the Chief Minister. “Gas line shifting, and other hurdles have been overcome and fast steps are being taken to provide irrigation water to 1.75 lakh acres in the first phase of NSP Ayakattu,” he said.

Commenting on the new Revenue Law that is underway, Ponguleti stated that it would bring one ike no other in the country. He said that the law would be put in front of people from August 2 to August 23. “Whoever wants to make amendments, suggestions and changes, we will sincerely accept the good advice given by the people and the farmers who own the land,” he assured.

State Irrigation Development Corporation Chairman Muvva Vijay Babu, Irrigation CE Srinivas, RDO Rajender, and other officials participated in this programme.