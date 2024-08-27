Live
Ensure Comprehensive Medical Services for All: District Medical Health Officer Dr. Siddappa.
Gadwal : In a district-level orientation and review meeting held today at the District Medical and Health Office (DMHO) in Jogulamba Gadwal, Dr. Siddappa, the DMHO, emphasized the importance of providing comprehensive healthcare services to the public. The meeting focused on key programs such as the Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centers, Comprehensive Primary Health Care, HIV/AIDS, and the Disha program.
Dr. Siddappa urged all Mid-Level Health Providers (MLHPs) working in Ayushman Health Mandirs to be well-informed about these programs and ensure that healthcare services are delivered effectively to the public. He highlighted the need for awareness and thorough understanding of HIV/AIDS to provide appropriate medical services to those in need.
The program was attended by Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr. Sandhya Kiranmayi, DPM Madhavi, DD MA Ramana Anjaneyulu, Kalyani, District Program Coordinator Shyam Sundar, BAMS doctors, and staff associated with the AIDS Disha program, including CSO Raghavendra Reddy, CPM Ramesh, and DMDO Sai Kumar.