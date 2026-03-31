Ensure smooth procurement of paddy during Rabi season: DC

Khammam: District Collector Anudeep Durishetty on Monday directed officials to take all necessary steps to ensure smooth and efficient procurement of paddy during the ongoing Rabi (Yasangi) 2025–26 season.

Speaking at a preparatory meeting held at the Collectorate along with Additional Collector P. Srinivasa Reddy, the Collector stressed that the administration would closely monitor not only procurement operations but also timely payments to farmers.

He noted that delays in payments at procurement centres managed by IKP (Indira Kranthi Patham) need to be addressed and improved.

Durishetty instructed officials to ensure that quality paddy arriving at procurement centres is purchased without delay and transported promptly to rice mills so that farmers receive payments on time.

He also called for a separate review meeting with IKP functionaries to streamline operations.

Highlighting logistics, the Collector directed that adequate gunny bags be collected from millers and that transport vehicles be properly managed with GPS tracking systems in place. To safeguard produce from unseasonal rains, he asked officials to ensure the availability of tarpaulin covers at procurement centres.

Officials were further instructed to verify the availability of moisture meters and other essential infrastructure at all centres.

The Collector also suggested holding a separate meeting with rice millers to ensure that farmers do not face any inconvenience during procurement.

In view of rising summer temperatures, he directed that ORS packets be made available at procurement centres and necessary precautions be taken to protect farmers from heat-related issues.

The Collector emphasized learning from past experiences and taking preventive measures at problematic centres to avoid disruptions. He directed that all procurement centres be inaugurated within the next week under the supervision of local public representatives.

Additional Collector Srinivasa Reddy advised that tarpaulin sheets be placed on elevated areas and tents be arranged to provide shade for farmers.

He also stressed the need to install notice boards at procurement centres displaying details such as stock of gunny bags, tarpaulin covers, and quantity of paddy procured, with regular updates.

He further instructed officials to issue tokens to farmers arriving at centres and maintain proper records of gunny bags in registers.