Ethics over profit: Telangana Citizens Council pays tribute to Ratan Tata

Hyderabad: The Telangana Citizens Council (TCC) on Sunday hosted a Memorial Meeting and a felicitation ceremony to commemorate the birth anniversary of Padma Vibhushan Ratan N Tata.

The event paid tribute to the legendary industrialist and philanthropist, celebrating his philosophy of ‘Ethics over Profit’ and calling for ethical leadership in modern India.

Prof (Dr) V Balakista Reddy, Chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, was the chief guest and praised Tata’s enduring legacy.

“Ratan Tata did not just build industries; he built the intellectual and ethical infrastructure of India. His life teaches us that professional success is hollow without a deep commitment to social equity and national progress,” he said.

Justice Dr Gurajala Radha Rani, President of the Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, highlighted Tata’s moral compass, stating: “Integrity is the most valuable currency in business. Ratan Tata remains a guiding light for anyone seeking to balance corporate ambition with human empathy and justice.”

Other distinguished guests included Prof Akber Ali Khan, former Vice-Chancellor of Telangana University, and Ln. Dr Komatireddy Gopal Reddy, who urged awardees to carry forward the torch of selfless service. TCC leaders Dr Mohd. Akther Ali, TA Muralimohan and Dr Raviteja also graced the occasion.

Presiding over the event, Dr Rajanarayan Mudiraj, State President of TCC, remarked, “Ratan Tata was the heartbeat of Indian humanity. Through these awards, we reaffirm our commitment to ethics, humility, and nation-building.”

The ceremony featured the presentation of the Ratan Tata Excellence Awards to eminent personalities from academia, industry, and public service, including Prof. A. Patrick (Osmania University), Prof. R. Prasanth Kumar (University of Hyderabad), Dr. Mohammed Abdul Azeem (MANUU), Prof. Neela Gollapudi (Kasturba Gandhi College), Prakash Goenka (Devashree ISPAT Pvt. Ltd.), and others.

In addition, the Ratan Tata Sevaratna Awards honoured individuals for their selfless community service, including Dr BK Uma Rani, Mattam Shashidhar, Samba Lalitha, P Arpitha, Kadirimangalam Savithri and several others.