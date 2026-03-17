“Everyone Must Contribute to Plastic Eradication” – Pollution Control Officer Sajeena

Nagar kurnool: An awareness programme on plastic eradication was organized at the Government Science Degree College, Nagarkurnool, as part of the 99-day Public Administration Progress Programme, informed College Principal Madan Mohan.

The programme was conducted under the slogan “Mana Telangana – Parishubhra Telangana” by Telangana National Green Corps and the college Eco Club. Telangana Pollution Control Board Officer Sajeena attended the event as the chief guest.

During the workshop held on the occasion, students were educated about the harmful effects of plastic usage. They also actively participated by explaining in detail the damages caused by plastic pollution.

Speaking at the event, Pollution Control Officer Sajeena said that plastic has become a major problem in today’s society and emphasized that collective efforts are essential to control it. She urged everyone to take responsibility in eliminating plastic and to spread awareness among others.

IQAC Coordinator Vanitha, NSS Programme Officer Umadevi, along with Kodandaramulu, Ramakrishna, Muzaffar, Dasaratham, Shobharani, and others participated in the programme.