Surrendered members of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) are scheduled to pay a courtesy visit to the Communist Party of India (CPI) office at Maqdoom Bhavan in Hyderabad this Thursday. Sources indicate that leaders from various Left parties and people’s organisations, particularly those involved in protests against the Centre’s Operation Kagar, are likely to attend this significant meeting with the former insurgents.

During the visit, the ex-cadres are expected to exchange perspectives with CPI and other Left wing leaders regarding the prevailing political climate in Telangana and across the nation. The dialogue aims to explore collaborative avenues for addressing public welfare and social justice. This visit follows a recent interaction between the former Maoists and A Revanth Reddy, the Chief Minister of Telangana, at the Secretariat, marking their continued efforts to engage with mainstream political figures.

Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, the CPI State secretary and MLA, noted that the party has consistently opposed Operation Kagar, instead advocating for democratic engagement to resolve regional grievances. He described the visit to the CPI office as a gesture of goodwill. It is noteworthy that the Telangana State Council of the CPI recently extended an open invitation to former Maoists who have laid down arms to associate with their party. The leadership maintains that working through democratic and constitutional frameworks remains the most effective method for achieving an egalitarian society.

Sambasiva Rao emphasised that social equality cannot be realised through the armed struggle of a small group lacking broad public support. He highlighted the necessity of mass movements and democratic participation. Conversely, the surrendered Maoists have indicated they have no immediate plans to formally join any political party.

They remain open to cooperating with democratic organisations on public issues within the legal framework. No specific financial details regarding Rs were mentioned in the current transition.