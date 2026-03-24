Ex-MLA Maganti Gopinath’s daughters injured in ORR crash

The two daughters of former Jubilee Hills MLA, the late Maganti Gopinath, Akshara Nag and Sisira, received injuries in a road accident on the Outer Ring Road ( ORR) in Narsingi.

Police said that the incident occurred when they were traveling from Shamshabad airport towards Gachibowli. Their car, reportedly travelling at high speed, rammed into a DCM van ahead of it on the Narsingi stretch. While all four occupants suffered injuries, Akshara and Sisira escaped with minor wounds.

They were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment and their condition is said to be stable. The group was returning from the airport when the incident occurred. Narsingi police and ORR patrol personnel reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospital.

The DCM and the car were shifted to the roadside using cranes. Narsingi police said the accident occurred due to over speeding. A total of four were injured and were admitted to a hospital immediately. A case of endangering life due to negligence has been registered under Section 125 (A) of the BNS.