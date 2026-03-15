Exam centre waits for lone student, who fails to turn up

Nagarkurnool: Ina bizarre incident during the Intermediate examinations, an examination centre in Nagarkurnool remained fully staffed on Saturday even though the only student scheduled to appear for the test failed to turn up.

According to officials, just one candidate had registered to write the Vocational Bridge Course examination at the Government Boys Junior College. However, when the examination began, the lone student did not arrive at the centre.

Despite the absence of the candidate, the centre functioned as per examination protocol, with five staff members remaining on duty. Officials including the Chief Superintendent, Departmental Officer and an invigilator stayed at the centre throughout the scheduled examination time. Personnel from the Health Department and the Police Department were also present as part of the mandatory arrangements.

Typically, hundreds of students appear for examinations at a single centre. However, after the main Intermediate examinations conclude, the number of candidates appearing for Vocational Bridge Course exams is often very small.

In this unusual case, the centre had been arranged exclusively for one student, but the candidate’s absence meant the exam could not take place.

The incident soon attracted attention and has since gone viral on social media, sparking widespread discussion among netizens.