Extend lockdown, TRS tells PM Narendra Modi

Hyderabad: The TRS Parliamentary Party on Wednesday observed that there was no other way than extending the lockdown to control the spread of Coronavirus effectively in the state.



TRSPP leader K Keshava Rao and floor in Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a video-conference and pitched for extending the lockdown further. Keshava Rao described the steps taken by the Centre as good and bearing results. At a time when there are deliberations whether to continue the lockdown or not, the TRS party urged the Prime Minister to extend the lockdown as this was the only best option available. "If we lose control, the situation will become worse. Our first responsibility is to control the spread of virus. If it spreads in villages where there is no medical facility, the situation will be out of hands. We cannot witness any economic growth if people's lives are at stake," said Keshava Rao.

The TRS leader said that the country has enough food grains with 60 million tonnes stock and $ 440 million foreign exchange and that the only issue was logistics, "but we have the will power to overcome the crisis." He asked the Central government to provide 10 per cent of GDP as incentive package to boost the economy. Even as other countries are provide 10 per cent of GDP as package, India has announced only 1 per cent, he pointed out. He also wanted the Centre to clear the pending dues of the state government. He strongly put forth that the decisions coming out of Prime Minister's Office were not satisfactory and that the entire process should be decentralised.