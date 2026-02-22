“Extending Credit to SHG Women is the Safest Investment”: UM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Credit to SHG women is the safest national investment.

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has declared that extending credit to Self Help Group (SHG) women is “the safest investment for the nation.” On Saturday, he addressed the 25th Central Level Coordination Committee (CLCC) meeting held in Hyderabad, following the National Conclave on Financial Literacy & Resilience organised by the Ministry of Rural Development.

The conclave brought together policymakers, regulators, banks, NABARD, RBI, Asian Development Bank, and SHG members from across India to deliberate on strengthening financial literacy, resilience, and inclusive growth. Profound emphasis was placed on SHGs as trusted platforms for delivering financial services and empowering rural households.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlighted the transformative potential of women-led enterprises, stating that SHG members, or “Didis,” can progress from Lakhpati to Crorepati with collective support. He stressed the need to strengthen last-mile financial access, expand enterprise financing, and improve risk protection for rural households.

Three major national initiatives were launched during the event: an Individual Enterprise Bank Loan System for SHG members, UPI-based credit lines, and digital financial literacy modules. These measures aim to simplify credit delivery, promote digital adoption, and enhance financial capability among rural women.

Union Minister of State Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani emphasised that the focus should shift from that of access to finance towards enterprise-led empowerment. Telangana Minister Smt. D. Anasuya Seethakka expressed confidence that SRLM interventions would enable women to lead the next phase of enterprise creation.

The meeting reiterated with a shared commitment to strengthen convergence, promote financial innovation, and accelerate women-led rural transformation in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat.