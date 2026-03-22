Faith and festivity mark Eid ul-Fitr celebrations in Asifabad

Kumuram Bheem Asifabad: Theholy festival of Eid ul Fitr was celebrated with deep devotion and reverence across the district, as Muslim brethren concluded a month-long fast following the sighting of the crescent moon on Friday evening.

On Saturday, large gatherings were witnessed at Eidgah grounds where thousands offered mass prayers in the presence of religious elders. People exchanged warm greetings, marking the spirit of unity and brotherhood.

Several dignitaries, including MLA Kova Lakshmi, Municipal Chairman Akash, Vice Chairman Ahmed, DCC President Athram Suguna and Congress leader Shyam Naik, conveyed their wishes to the community.

In a gesture of communal harmony, Hindu brethren joined the celebrations and relished traditional dishes like kheer prepared for the occasion. Meanwhile, police ensured tight security arrangements across the district for smooth conduct of the festival.