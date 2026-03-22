Faith resurfaces as Sangameshwara Temple comes back into view

Nagar Kurnool: Theancient Sangameshwara Temple has resurfaced after remaining submerged for nearly nine months in the backwaters of Srisailam along the Krishna River.

Several idols in the temple have already emerged as water levels receded, though the main Shiva Lingam remains underwater. Temple priest Telakapalli Raghurama Sharma said special rituals are underway, and the Lingam is expected to surface within the next two to three days.

He added that once the Lingam becomes visible, accumulated silt and mud will be cleared, and daily rituals will resume following the temple’s reconsecration. T

he Lingam, known as the Vepadaru Lingam, is considered unique to this historic shrine.

With summer setting in and water levels gradually dropping, devotees have begun visiting the site to witness the rare re-emergence of the temple, which is located at the sacred confluence of seven rivers.