Family of four found dead in hotel room in Nizamabad

Nizamabad:A family of four persons, including two children, was found dead in a hotel room in Nizamabad on Sunday. It is suspected that Suryaprakash fed poison to his wife Askhaya and daughter Pratyusha and son Adwait and later ended his life by hanging.

According to police, a realtor of Hyderabad Kothakonda Suryaprakash along with family stayed in a hotel in Nizamabad. As none of the family members came out of the room till Sunday afternoon, hotel management informed the police. The police found out four bodies after forcibly opening the door.



There were a few cake pieces in the room and police suspect Suryaprakash might have mixed poison in the cake and fed to the family.



Suryaprakash was a native of Adilabad and married Akshaya. He used to manage petrol bunk in Adilabad. Later, he sold out all his properties and shifted to Hyderabad. He purchased a flat in Rayadurgam.



He visits Nizamabad frequently as most of his relatives live here. He came to Nizamabad along with family on August 4 and stayed in a local hotel. They had visited their relatives. Hotel management said that the family didn't came out of the room since Saturday evening.



Referring a few points in a letter, which was reportedly written by the deceased, Nizamabad ACP Venkateshwar said that Suryaprakash had disputes with his business partners, who registered his immovable properties and had his cheques and promissory notes. The letter stated that his partners threatened him for giving more money other wise to die, hence he decided to end his life.

A case was registered and investigation is going on.