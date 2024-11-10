Farmers' Condition in Telangana Worsens: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Criticizes CM

Hyderabad: The situation of farmers in Telangana has worsened, with many facing increasing challenges due to the government's negligence, said Union Minister Bandi Sanjay. He slammed the state government for failing to provide loan waivers to eligible farmers, despite promises made in the past.

"The government's claims of loan waivers for farmers remain unfulfilled. Even those who qualify for the waivers are left waiting, with no relief in sight," Bandi Sanjay stated. He also criticised the state leadership for attempts to divert funds intended for the farmers' welfare. "There are efforts to siphon off bonus payments meant for the farmers," he added.

Further, Bandi Sanjay expressed his support for the Musi River cleaning project, but clarified that the BJP is not opposed to the project itself. "We are not against the Musi cleaning initiative. However, we stand firmly against the demolition of poor people's homes under the pretext of development. The homes are being destroyed for commission-based motives, we will not tolerate it," the Union Minister said.