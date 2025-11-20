Farmers Demand Fair Seed Prices and Health Support in Memorandum to Agriculture Minister

Gadwal: Farmers cultivating seed production crops in Jogulamba district have raised serious concerns over the widening gap between the prices at which companies buy seeds from farmers and the high rates at which they sell them in the market. To highlight these issues, a delegation of farmers’ union leaders submitted a detailed memorandum today to the Hon’ble State Agriculture Minister, Tummala Nageswara Rao, at the Secretariat.

According to the farmers, seed companies purchase 100 kilograms of seed varieties from them at very low prices — often just a few hundred rupees — while selling the same seeds at exorbitant rates, sometimes exceeding ₹1,000 per kilogram in the open market. This, they argued, is causing severe financial distress for those who cultivate seed production crops.

The memorandum explained the difficulties faced by farmers producing seeds such as maize, red gram, green gram, vegetable seeds, cluster bean seeds, and various hybrid varieties. Farmers urged the government to ensure fair and remunerative prices for their produce and to prevent companies from exploiting them.

They further demanded that the government ensure the supply of high-quality seeds to farmers and strictly prevent the distribution of substandard or fake seeds. The delegation emphasized that if crop loss occurs due to poor-quality seeds, farmers should be compensated under crop insurance schemes without delay.

An important point raised in the memorandum was the health hazards faced by seed production farmers due to heavy use of chemical pesticides. The farmers appealed to the Minister to provide ESI facilities and proper medical support to those suffering from health issues caused by these chemicals.

During the meeting, the union representatives read out each point of the memorandum clearly, ensuring the Minister understood every grievance and request. A detailed discussion lasting nearly 30 minutes took place, during which the team explained the hardships endured by farmers and the urgent need for government intervention.

The farmers expressed hope that the Agriculture Minister would take immediate action to regulate seed companies, protect farmers’ interests, and implement measures that ensure both fair pricing and better health support for seed production farmers across the district.