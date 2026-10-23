Farmers face heavy losses due to government negligence: BJP

Khanapur: Nirmal District BJP President RiteshRathod accused the Congress government of negligence in addressing drought conditions, alleging that its failure to act on advance weather warnings had resulted in severe crop losses.

Rathod visited drought-affected Chityal, Bellal, Maddipadaga and Vakil Nagar Thanda villages in Kademmandal and inspected withered crops. He interacted with farmers and enquired about their losses and difficulties. He said the drought had left farmers distressed, with little hope of recovering their cultivation investments, potentially pushing many into debt. Despite warnings about possible drought conditions linked to El Niño, the government had failed to take preventive measures, he alleged.

Rathod demanded an immediate crop loss survey by agricultural officials and fair compensation for all affected farmers.

He urged the government to respond promptly to farmers’ hardships, warning that the BJP would intensify protests if adequate support was not provided.

Several BJP leaders, local representatives and affected farmers participated in the visit.