Farmers Lie Under Trucks in Protest at Pulikal Paddy Center: Demand Immediate Transport Amid Rain Threat

Gadwal: In a dramatic display of frustration and desperation, farmers at the Pulikal paddy procurement center in Aiza mandal, Alampur constituency, staged a protest by lying down under trucks, demanding the immediate deployment of transport vehicles to move their harvested paddy bags. The agitation was sparked by the prolonged non-availability of lorries, which has left tons of paddy stock piled at the center with no way to move them to rice mills.

The protesting farmers alleged that despite repeated appeals and representations made to district authorities and the state government, no action had been taken to resolve the transportation crisis. With monsoon rains setting in, the farmers fear that their hard-earned produce may get soaked and damaged, leading to huge losses.

“The Government Has Turned a Blind Eye”

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) state leader and Jogulamba Gadwal district coordinator Kuruvu Pallayya expressed deep concern over the situation. Speaking to the media at the protest site, he criticized the Congress government and district administration for their inaction.

Pallayya stated, “Despite bringing the issue to the Collector’s attention several times, there has been no response. It’s shameful that on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day, our farmers are forced to take such steps just to protect their produce.”

He accused the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government of being indifferent to the plight of farmers. “This administration seems more interested in glamour and showmanship than the suffering of farmers. Today, tears are rolling down the eyes of Telangana’s food producers,” he said.

Paddy Bags Lie Unattended as Rains Threaten Damage

According to the farmers, paddy from the area has already been weighed and packed into gunny bags at the procurement center. However, due to the non-availability of transport trucks for several days, the paddy is still lying exposed, vulnerable to rainfall. With recent rains already affecting parts of the district, the farmers fear their harvest could be ruined.

Kuruvu Pallayya demanded that the government immediately dispatch sufficient lorries to the Pulikal procurement center to transport the stock to rice mills without further delay.

The incident highlights serious logistical failures in the state’s procurement operations. While the government celebrated Telangana State Formation Day, farmers in Pulikal were left out in the rain—literally and metaphorically. The episode serves as a grim reminder of the continuing challenges faced by the agricultural community, and the urgent need for responsive governance at the grassroots level.