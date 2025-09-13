Farmers swoop on single truck of urea that falls short of demands

Nalgonda/Suryapet: Farmers across the erstwhile Nalgonda district continue to face severe hardships due to shortages of urea. From the early hours of the morning, they are seen queuing at distribution centres, only to return disappointed after receiving just one or two bags each. Frustrated by the scarcity, some farmers have resorted to protests, including dharnas and road blockades. In several places, the rush for fertiliser resembles a village fair.

On Friday, a truckload of urea reached the Arvapalli PACS in Suryapet district. However, the supply fell far short of demand, leading farmers to question officials about the quantity received. The explanations given were unclear, adding to their anger. Farmers were seen waiting along the highway from morning till noon, creating long traffic jams on both sides of the road. Eventually, police were deployed to manage the crowds and ensure distribution.

In Tippartgii mandal of Nalgonda district, angry farmers staged a rasta roko on the Addanki–Narketpalli road, accusing agricultural officials of failing to ensure adequate supply. They complained that despite standing in line for hours, only one bag was being allotted per Aadhaar card, which was insufficient for their needs.

In Madgulapaly of Nalgonda district Farmers said that about 40 days had passed since transplantation, yet the government had not provided enough urea. Without timely application, paddy crops would suffer reduced tillering and lower yields, causing huge losses. They urged the government to act immediately and ensure adequate supply. Local police later intervened and convinced the farmers to call off their protest.