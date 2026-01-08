Farmers urged to attend Rythu Mela

District Collector Jitesh V Patil on Wednesday called upon farmers to participate in large numbers in the ‘Rythu Mela’ being organised to create awareness on modern agricultural practices, farm management skills and new technologies.

In a statement, the Collector said the Agriculture Department is organising the Rythu Mela on January 9 at the Agricultural College in Ashwaraopeta, with the objective of promoting agricultural development in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

He said experts would educate farmers on modern agricultural machinery, improved cultivation practices for various crops, natural farming methods and scientific approaches to mulching cultivation. The event would provide farmers with comprehensive information at a single platform.

Stressing the need for farmers to adapt to changing times, the Collector said adoption of modern technology would help reduce input costs and achieve higher yields.

He appealed to farmers of the district to make use of the opportunity and participate in large numbers in the Rythu Mela. He also urged representatives of the print and electronic media to attend the programme and contribute to its success.