Farmers Urged to Join FPOs for Better Income and Sustainable Agriculture in Aija Seminar.Gadwal: An awareness seminar on Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) was organized at the Aija Farmers’ Association Office under the aegis of the Aija Mandal Farmers' Association. The event aimed to educate rural farmers about the benefits and functioning of FPOs in strengthening agriculture and increasing farmers' incomes.

Former BJP Jogulamba Gadwal District President S. Ramachandra Reddy and Aija Town BJP President Kampati Bhagat Reddy attended the program and addressed the gathering. Speaking on the occasion, Ramachandra Reddy emphasized that the central government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, had launched the PM-Kisan FPO Scheme in 2020 with the vision to double farmers’ income by organizing them into productive and self-sustaining groups.

He explained that the central government is encouraging the formation of FPOs — collective organizations of farmers — with the goal of increasing productivity and improving marketing access for agricultural and allied sector produce. The government offers financial support to these FPOs, empowering them to operate as independent business entities.

Examples of FPO activities include:

Supplying inputs such as seeds, fertilizers, and agrochemicals

Renting out agricultural machinery like tillers, sprinkler sets, and harvesters

Providing services related to storage, transport, and logistics for farm produce

Ramachandra Reddy urged farmers to understand that unity is strength. Individual farmers often face challenges alone, but as a group, they can overcome many of these issues collectively and achieve success. He encouraged the establishment of more FPOs, especially in rural and tribal areas, where farmers can register under MACS (Mutually Aided Cooperative Societies) or as Farmer Producer Companies.

It was noted during the event that over 10,000 FPOs have already been established across India, with around 600 in Telangana and a similar number in Andhra Pradesh.

Incentives for FPO Members: Farmers who become FPO members are eligible to receive free saplings of mango and sweet lime (up to 4 acres per member). This benefit has encouraged many to come forward and join the movement.

The Central Sustainable Agriculture (CSA) center has also called upon farmers to take the initiative in forming their own local FPOs. Farmers were advised to visit the FPO office located behind the Guest House in Aija to register. Membership costs ₹1,100, and if a member later decides to opt out, ₹1,000 will be refunded.

The seminar witnessed enthusiastic participation from local farmers. Prominent among those who attended were Aija FPO CEO Vineeth, Rangu Venkatesh, Lakshman Goud, Rangu Krishna, Kalyan, Narsimhulu, Advocate Venkatesh, Raghu, Bhimesh, Nagaraju, along with many other farmers from nearby villages.

The event served as a motivating and informative platform, aiming to empower the rural farming community to build a sustainable and cooperative future through FPOs.