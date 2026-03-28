Fate of 1,200 contract doctors hangs in balance

Hyderabad: The future of doctors working on contract basis in teaching hospitals in the ranks of assistant and associate professors is bleak as the state government has not renewed their contracts and instead asked them not to come for duty from March 31. According to available data, there are about 1,200 such doctors working in teaching hospitals across the state. These doctors, from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 batches, are working on contract basis as assistant professors and associate professors. The state government provided a salary of Rs 1.25 lakh to Rs 1.90 lakh to these contract doctors. The doctors said that they have not received any communication on continuation of their services from the higher authorities.

However, a few days back, the principals of some medical colleges in the districts issued notices stating that the services of the doctors will be terminated. An assistant professor working as contract staff said that recently, the principal of the Government Medical College, Karimnagar issued notice citing the government orders issued on June 29, 2025 from the Finance (HRM-VII) Department. The notice said, "The government has issued for further continuance of contractual services of certain doctors for a period of (01) year with effect from April 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026 under the control of the Director of Medical Education. Therefore, all the doctors working on contract basis are hereby informed that their contractual services are going to be terminated on the afternoon of March 31, 2026”.

A similar circular was issued by the Mahabubnagar Government College Director, which said that the contract period was valid up to March 31, 2026 only. Therefore, all concerned were asked to note that no salary/wages will be paid for any period beyond March 31, 2026 unless continuation orders are received from the government/competent authority.

Aggrieved doctors said that the state government should not treat the doctors as per their whims and fancies. An associate professor from a medical college in Mahabubnagar said, “Presently, there is a lot of ambiguity all over the state. There is no clarity on extension or termination of contract services in all government hospitals.

The doctors are demanding clarity over it so they can search for another job prior to the government's decision. There is no notice of certificate verification yet by MHSRB for assistant professors,” said the doctor. He said that they had also approached the superintendents of the hospitals but the response was that their services will be continued only if there are fresh orders continuing their services from the government.