Father poisons daughter, attempts suicide in Yadadri-Bhongir

Yadadri-Bhongir: In a tragic incident reported from Lachamma Gudem village, a man allegedly poisoned his young daughter and attempted suicide following a marital dispute.

The accused, Varikuppala Ravi (30), was said to be distressed after his wife did not return home.

According to police sources, Ravi had married a woman from Madgul mandal four years ago, and the couple initially led a peaceful life with two daughters.

However, recent differences led to the wife leaving for her parental home along with their eight-month-old baby, while their three-year-old daughter, Meghana, remained with him.

On March 21, Ravi allegedly administered rat poison to the child before consuming it himself.

As their condition deteriorated later in the day, both were shifted to the Government Hospital in Nalgonda for treatment.

Tragically, the child succumbed on Monday, while Ravi was reported to be in critical condition.

Following the incident, a complaint was lodged by Ravi’s father at the local police station, and further investigation was underway.