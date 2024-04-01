FCSFL chief assures women fisherfolk of govt support

Hyderabad: Chairman of TG Fisheries Cooperative Societies Federation Ltd, Mettu Sai Kumar informed that the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has envisaged a separate plan of action for improving the financial situation of the fisherwomen.

Speaking at the meeting of women fishermen at Prem Nagar in Amberpet Assembly constituency, Sai Kumar who listened carefully to the challenges being faced by the fisherwomen in marketing their harvest assured that the CM had plans to improve the situation of fisher folk in the State. He said that once the Lok Sabha elections are over the Federation will resolve all the issues which remained pending during the BRS rule.