Feature Story: Nurturing Creativity and Life Skills – Orotund Summer Camp at TGSWREIS Edulabad

Edulabad, Ghatkesar: In a refreshing break from conventional classroom learning, the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS) is hosting a 15-day Orotund Summer Camp at its Edulabad campus in Ghatkesar, Malkajgiri. Launched on April 22 and set to conclude on May 6, 2025, the camp has brought together 1,200 meritorious students from across the state for an immersive experience in hands-on life skills and creative learning.

The camp was inaugurated with great enthusiasm by TGSWREIS Secretary Alugu Varshini and Joint Secretary Sakru Nayak, who addressed the students with a motivational speech, emphasizing the importance of exploring skills beyond textbooks. “This 15-day summer camp is designed to give students exposure to essential life skills not covered in the regular school curriculum,” Varshini stated. “We want them to return to their schools as ambassadors of knowledge, sparking creativity and skill-building among their peers.”

Unlike traditional academic sessions, the Orotund Summer Camp focuses on eight key skill areas – Journalism and Op-Ed writing, pottery, arts and painting, Cheriyal painting, Lambada embroidery, and photography, among others. These are not just hobbies, but gateways to self-expression, cultural understanding, and future opportunities.

Spread across 238 TGSWREIS schools, five top-performing students from each school were selected to attend the camp. The initiative aims to create a ripple effect; with these students acting as peer leaders and mentors, the camp is expected to indirectly impact over 1.4 lakh students across Telangana.

Guided by expert trainers and artists, the sessions were designed to instill confidence, encourage independent thinking, and nurture latent talent. Whether it's learning traditional Lambada stitches or capturing moments through a camera lens, students embraced a refreshing new world of creativity.

“This camp is not just about learning a skill; it’s about discovering oneself,” said one participating student. “It’s the first time many of us are getting to explore our interests in such an open and encouraging environment.”

A Meaningful Conclusion with Life Lessons

On the concluding day of the camp, Secretary Alugu Varshini inspired the students with stories from her own IAS training journey. She urged them to cultivate a habit of self-reliance and personal responsibility, citing an eye-opening example from a survey in Japan, which found that many billionaires—those with wealth exceeding 100 billion yen—shared a common practice: cleaning their own toilets and reading a book before bed. This, she said, reflects humility, discipline, and the mindset needed to achieve greatness.

Ms. Varshini also introduced the concept of generational shifts in educational and social values:

A Generation (Forefathers): Spent 90% of their day earning a livelihood, with limited access to education.

B Generation (Parents): Balanced household chores with school life, building character through responsibility.

C Generation (Current professionals): Focused solely on academics, yet often unequipped to handle real-world challenges.

D Generation (Present youth): Immersed in the digital world, facing risks of social detachment and emotional vulnerability.

She encouraged the students to not only strive for academic excellence but also prepare themselves to face real-life hardships with resilience and wisdom.

Celebrating Student Creativity

The closing ceremony also featured a vibrant exhibition, where students showcased their works and learnings. From colorful paintings and finely crafted pottery to photography exhibits and thought-provoking journalism pieces displayed as charts and articles—each discipline came alive through student creativity. Students from each skill area shared heartfelt reflections on their camp experiences, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to learn, grow, and express themselves in new ways.

As the Orotund Summer Camp draws to a close, it leaves behind more than just memories. It plants seeds of confidence, creativity, and community spirit—proof that education, when infused with life skills, becomes a truly transformative force.