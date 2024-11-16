Festive glow of Karthika Pournami: Women celebrate Karthika Pournami with grandeur

Khammam: A number of devotees celebrated the auspicious day of Karthika Pournami in the district on Friday during which women from various places thronged to the temple town Bhadrachalam and took a holy dip in the River Godavari.

After the dip, the women lit lamps and offered prayers. Later, they visited the Lord Siva temple and attended the special pujas and Abhishekams performed. Similarly, all the Shiva temples in the district including the famous Kusumanchi temple and Lingala Siva temple witnessed a heavy rush of devotees. On other hand, priests at Lord Rama temple conducted special abhishekam to the deities in the temple.