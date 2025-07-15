Film tourism to be one of mainstays of Telangana Rising-2047: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said that the film entertainment will be included as one of the main chapters in the “Telangana Rising-2047” Vision document which is under draft stage.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the “Shrimad Bhagavatam Part-1” film project at Ramoji Film City on Monday. It is a pride for Telangana for having such a unique Ramoji Film City, the CM said, congratulating the creative film team for coming up with the idea of making “Shrimad Bhagavatam” film.

Revanth Reddy reiterated that his government is envisaging a plan for the robust growth of Telangana by achieving $1 trillion economy by 2035 and a $3 trillion economy by 2047 under the vision document.

The Chief Minister recollected the popularity of the famous mythological Ramayana TV programme which brought a revolution in the TV entertainment industry 40 years ago. During the Covid pandemic also, the popular TV serial created a world record in viewership.

The CM hoped that the “Srimad Bhagavatam Part-1” movie would become as popular as the Ramayana serial produced by Ramanand Sagar.