Final Opportunity for Updating One Time Registration (OTR) Details

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has undertaken a comprehensive initiative to update and validate candidate data in the One Time Registration (OTR) system. This exercise is being carried out to eliminate discrepancies, ensure completeness of candidate records and facilitate faster processing of recruitment notifications and early declaration of results.

In this regard, all candidates who have not yet updated their OTR details are hereby advised to do so without fail by visiting Commission’s website www.tgpsc.govin. The last date for updating OTR data and uploading all required certificates is 25/03/2026.

It is hereby informed that only those candidates who complete the OTR updation process, including submission of relevant certificates within the stipulated time, will be permitted to apply for the forthcoming recruitment notifications to be issued by the Commission.

Candidates may note the following:

• Candidates registering for the first time will be permitted to complete registration even after the deadline.

• Candidates who have acquired additional qualifications will be allowed to update relevant details subsequently in the “Editable Tab” of the OTR Application.

• However, all candidates who are already registered must mandatorily update/edit their existing OTR details and upload supporting documents within the prescribed timeline.

• Candidates who are already registered will not be permitted to register again. Any attempt to create duplicate applications will be treated as data tampering and will invite appropriate action.

For the convenience of candidates, the time for updating OTR details is hereby extended up to 10/04/2026 (Final Deadline).

P.T.O.

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This is to be treated as a final and last opportunity. No further extensions will be granted under any circumstances.

Failure to comply with the above instructions will directly affect the candidate’s eligibility to apply for upcoming recruitment notifications issued by the Commission.

All candidates are hereby advised to treat this matter with utmost priority and complete the OTR updation process immediately to avoid disqualification.