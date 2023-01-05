  • Menu
Fire breaks out at a shop in Siddipet town, no casualties

Highlights

A huge fire broke out in a shop at Siddipet town after midnight on Wednesday leaving surrounding shops gutted in fire.

A huge fire broke out in a shop at Siddipet town after midnight on Wednesday leaving surrounding shops gutted in fire. As a result, five shops were burnt.

On receiving the information, the firemen rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. Officials said there was no loss of life as no one was in the shops.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. However, the police believe that the fire was caused by a short circuit.

