First Lokmanthan event in South India to be held in city: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said, “A Vanavasi (forest dweller), Grama Vasi (villager), and Nagara Vasi (city dweller) make a Bharatha Vasi”. Addressing the Lokmanthan Bhagyanagar 2024 Programme on Friday, he said it is unfortunate to divide people based on caste and language. “It is commendable that the Lokmanthan programme will be held in Hyderabad; further, it is conducted with a national ideology and free from political bias at the right time,” he said.

Hundreds of tribal artisans will participate in this Lokmanthan event, showcasing their handicrafts and explaining their skills through various art exhibitions and stalls. He said that this event has been held previously in Bhopal, Ranchi, and Assam, but this will be its first in South India, specifically Hyderabad. The main objectives of the Lokmanthan programme include understanding global issues, discussing solutions, and establishing a mindset to address these challenges effectively. On November 21, there will be stalls, exhibitions, and registration. The programme will be inaugurated by former vice president Venkaiah Naidu. The main event will commence on November 22, officiated by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu.