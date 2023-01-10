First pan-India BRS meet in Khammam

Hyderabad: Khammam seems to have emerged as the hotbed for Telugu political parties ahead of the 2023 assembly elections in Telangana.



Recently, TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu held a massive public meeting and made his first move to resurrect the party in the state. Now on January 18, BRS national president K Chandrashekar Rao has also chosen Khammam for his first pan-India public meeting.

The BRS feels that if a Telugu movie with good content can become a pan-India film, a proven leader like KCR with good content can become a successful pan-Indian leader. The rank and file of the party has been directed to mobilise a crowd of five lakh people so that the power of BRS can be displayed before the leaders of other parties from north who would participate in the meeting.

KCR, being a great showman, decided to make the first BRS public meeting a major event by inviting leaders of various regional parties from north India.

Among those who would participate in the public meeting from north include Delhi Chief Minister and AAP president Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Kerala CM P Vijayan and UP former CM and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and former Karnataka CM and JD(S) president HD Kumaraswamy.

The public meeting, BRS leaders claim, will set a new benchmark in the political journey.

It is said that all these leaders would extend their support to BRS at the Khammam meetings. KCR is also said to be in consultation with these leaders and if they arrive at some consensus, he may announce his route map to unite all anti-Congress and BJP parties.

KCR is also in the process of fine tuning the party agenda and will make it clear to his prospective partners in the north that the agenda would have state specific issues.

He will also give a broadside of his vision of developing Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh in partnership with Samajwadi Party and JD(S).

Leaders said that the BRS chief instructed the Khammam district party leaders to mobilise people in big numbers to make the public meeting a grand success.