Fit India Sundays on bicycle turns city into a carnival of sports and fitness

Hyderabad: The city witnessed a vibrant celebration of fitness and community spirit as the 57th edition of Fit India Sundays on bicycle transformed the Gachibowli Stadium into a carnival of sports, culture and wellness. Organised by the Union Sports Ministry in association with the Sports Authority of India, the event drew over 1,000 citizens who pedalled, stretched, danced, and celebrated movement together.

Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy, addressing the gathering, emphasised the importance of making fitness a daily habit. “A Healthy India is our Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ultimate goal, and through the Fit India Mission, we are working to reverse the health issues caused by modern lifestyles.

He said, “Today, changes in diet, lack of physical activity, and environmental factors are leading to rising obesity and mental stress. To combat this, the Prime Minister has even called on citizens to reduce cooking oil consumption. We must consciously reintegrate movement into our daily lives,” he said.

Highlighting the role of youth, Reddy added, “Our country’s greatest strength is its youth, and a Healthy India can only be built if our young people are fit. Only a strong and healthy youth force can effectively serve the nation and drive our development. The intellect and energy of a healthy younger generation plays a pivotal role in our country’s progress, and it is through their health that we will ensure a prosperous future for India.”

The event was graced by several dignitaries and sporting icons, including badminton legend Pullela Gopichand, Arjuna Award-winning shooter Esha Singh, Paralympic bronze medallist Deepthi Jeevanji and Chairman of the Sports Authority of Telangana Shiva Sena Reddy. Gopichand praised the initiative, noting, “It’s truly wonderful to see the enthusiasm across cities. This is a testimony to the vision of our Prime Minister and Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Carrying this forward for 57 weeks across two lakh locations with 22 lakh participants is remarkable. Cycling can contribute not only to fitness but also to individual growth.”

The event began with a flag-off by Deepthi Jeevanji and Esha Singh, followed by hundreds of cyclists riding together along designated routes. The stadium buzzed with activities, including Zumba, rope skipping, yoga, martial arts demonstrations, and Mallakhamb performances. Citizens described the atmosphere as festive and transformative.

“Yoga for elders, game zones for kids, music for everyone—it made fitness look so joyful,” said Lakshmi, a homemaker from Jubilee Hills. The Fit India Movement, launched by Prime Minister Modi in August 2019, aims to make fitness an integral part of daily life. The Sundays on Cycle initiative, started in December 2024, has grown into a nationwide jan andolan, aligning with the Prime Minister’s call of “Fitness Ka Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz.”

During the Hyderabad edition, Deputy Director General of Sports Authority of India, Mayank Srivastava, felicitated Fit India Ambassadors and influencers, including Deepika Chalasani, Aniket Singh, Chandana Jayaram, Kenisha Shrivas, and Eshwar Bolegar. State cycling champions Ravi Sambari and Santhana Selvan, along with leading cycling clubs of Hyderabad, were also honoured