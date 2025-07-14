Fitness-Less School Bus Sparks Panic in Telangana Chowrasta, Bikers Escape Narrowly

Gadwal: A major accident was narrowly averted in Aiza town of Jogulamba Gadwal district when a school bus belonging to Navabharat High School lost control and rammed toward several bikers at the Telangana Chowrasta (junction) on Monday morning.

According to eyewitnesses, the bus's brakes failed, causing it to speed uncontrollably into traffic. Several bikers were present at the busy intersection, and chaos ensued as the bus barreled forward. Fortunately, there were no fatalities or serious injuries reported, though the panic among the public was palpable. The bikers narrowly escaped with minor bruises, and some vehicles sustained damage.

The incident has sparked outrage among local residents, who blamed the corruption within the RTO (Road Transport Office) as the root cause. Locals allege that unfit and poorly maintained school buses are being granted road fitness certificates through bribes and corrupt practices by certain RTO officials.

"The bus had no business being on the road. If proper fitness checks were done, this wouldn't have happened. Our children's lives are being put at risk every day," said one concerned parent.

Residents also raised concerns about the safety of other commuters, emphasizing that such vehicles not only endanger school children but also pose serious threats to the general public traveling on the roads.

The near-tragedy has prompted strong reactions from the community, demanding strict action against both the school management and the negligent RTO officials responsible for issuing fitness clearance to the bus. Locals are urging authorities to wake up from their slumber and take immediate action to ensure that only roadworthy vehicles are allowed to operate — especially those transporting schoolchildren.

As of now, no official statement has been issued by the RTO department, but public pressure is mounting. The police have to reportedly taken custody of the bus, and an investigation into the school's vehicle maintenance records is expected to follow.

The incident has become a rallying point for citizen activism in Aiza, with demands for transparency in vehicle fitness checks and stronger regulations to prevent similar incidents in the future.