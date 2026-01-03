Fleeing the floor, fearing the facts: Jupally on BRS boycott

Hyderabad: Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Excise Jupally Krishna Rao launched a scathing attack on the BRS leadership on Friday, terming their boycott of the Assembly as a “calculated move to hide the truth.” Addressing the media at the Assembly Media Point alongside Animal Husbandry Minister Vakiti Srihari and several MLAs, Jupally stated that the opposition is fleeing the House to avoid a confrontation with facts regarding their decade-long governance.

The Minister asserted that the absence of the BRS leadership was a strategic evasion rather than a legitimate protest. He remarked that it was a pre-planned and deliberate act to avoid floor discussions, stating: “KCR and his team are staying away because they know that if they attend the Assembly, the facts about the state’s condition will come out.” According to Jupally, the opposition is creating a pretext to escape discussion because they are unable to face criticism or acknowledge their past lapses and mistakes.

Dismissing allegations made by Harish Rao regarding the denial of microphone access, the Minister termed the claims “ridiculous.” He noted that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had explicitly invited the opposition for a debate on the Palamuru-Rangareddy project. He argued that participation in the House is a prerequisite for being heard, and staying away while claiming their voice is suppressed is merely a “drama” intended to mislead the public.

Highlighting the alleged mismanagement of irrigation projects under the previous regime, Jupally pointed out that despite the BRS government spending Rs 27,000 crore on the Palamuru-Rangareddy project, not a single acre of land received water. He criticised the previous administration for leaving major schemes like Bhima, Nettempadu, Koilsagar, Kalwakurthy, Dindi, and Gattu incomplete, while making deceptive claims of dedicating unfinished projects to the nation for political mileage.

Recalling the BRS’s own track record, Jupally reminded the public of the 2018 expulsion of Congress MLAs and the suspension of 11 members, including Jana Reddy. He stated that those who systematically stifled democratic voices for a decade have no moral standing to lecture the current government.

He concluded by warning that the public, who already rejected the BRS in the Assembly and Parliament elections, would permanently boycott the party if it continued to evade its responsibilities in the House.