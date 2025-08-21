  • Menu
Floods Leave Rs 1,000 Cr Damage to Roads: Komatireddy Orders Detailed Report
Highlights

Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Thursday directed officials to prepare a detailed report on the extensive damage caused to State and National Highways by recent heavy rains and floods.

At a review meeting held at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat, officials informed the Minister that losses to the tune of ₹1,000 crore were reported, with several culverts, minor bridges and stretches of highways severely damaged. Komatireddy asked engineers to record the structural life of each asset and submit proposals for reconstruction where necessary.

Assuring that the government would provide durable, high-quality roads through the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), the Minister said tenders would be floated shortly and works would commence as soon as the monsoon recedes.

Taking stock of pending National Highway projects, he told officials to focus on securing early clearances from the Centre. He said he had already held discussions with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who had responded positively to the State’s requests.

Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju, who attended the meeting along with senior officials, submitted a representation seeking improvements to the Khanapur–Bellampalli and Utnoor–Gudiatnoor road stretches for which the Minister assured a favourable response.

