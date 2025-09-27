“Flowers Worshipped as Goddess: Bathukamma Celebrated with Splendor at Police HQ”.

Gadwal: The Bathukamma festival was celebrated with grandeur at the Jogulamba Gadwal District Police Headquarters. The event was marked by traditional songs, dances, and kolatam performances, with enthusiastic participation from women police personnel, their family members, Bal Bhavan children, and members of the Life Change Foundation.

District Superintendent of Police (SP) Sri T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, attended the program as the chief guest and formally inaugurated the celebrations. Speaking on the occasion, he said: “Bathukamma is a festival that truly reflects the spirit of Telangana. Everywhere flowers are offered to deities, but in Telangana, there is the unique tradition of worshipping flowers themselves as the Goddess. Such celebrations not only preserve our cultural heritage but also strengthen family bonds.”

The SP also expressed his happiness at celebrating Bathukamma along with police families, sharing in the joy of the occasion. Women police officers, dressed in colorful sarees, decorated Bathukammas and sang traditional songs, filling the premises with festive cheer.

The event was attended by DSP Mogiliya, Armed Forces DSP Narendra Rao, SB Inspector Nageshwar Reddy, Gadwal CI Srinu, Shantinagar CI Tata Babu, RIs Venkatesh and Harif, along with women officers from all police stations in the district, IT and DC RB staff, and armed police personnel.