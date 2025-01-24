Live
Just In
Focus on Girls' Education and Health Awareness Marked on National Girl Child Day
Mahabubnagar: Marking the occasion of National Girl Child Day, a special awareness program was organized at the Girls’ High School in Badepalli village, Jadcherla mandal, Mahabubnagar district on Friday.
Dr. Shekhar, a renowned pediatrician from Ravi Children's Hospital, who took part as chief guest, spoke on the importance of protecting girls and ensuring their health and well-being, highlighting key preventive measures and healthcare practices essential for young girls. The leading doctor particularly stressed on the awareness initiatives to be taken care of about the health of girls particularly in the adolescent age.
Addressing the gathering, the school's principal, Smt. Chandrakala, expressed appreciation for the insightful session, stating, "This program has been immensely beneficial, providing solutions to many challenges faced by our students.
We are grateful to Dr. Shekhar and Dr. Mounika from Ravi Children’s Hospital for their contributions.”The event saw enthusiastic participation from the school staff and Ravi Children’s Hospital team, reflecting a collective effort to empower girls through education and health awareness. Such initiatives underline the critical role of creating a supportive environment for the holistic development of young girls in society.