Focus on paddy procurement: Errabelli

Warangal: Notwithstanding the Central government's farm laws that envisage not doing so, the State has decided to procure grain from the farmers, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. He along with Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod reviewed the grain procurement process in Warangal Urban and Rural districts here on Monday.

"The aim of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was to help the farmers in distress. The government took up procurement with Rs 20,000 crore bank guarantee, hence, the onus is on officials to make it happen," Errabelli said. Telangana is the only State in the country to take up grain procurement, he said.

"Due to Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), Devadula and SRSP, there was an increase in the volume of irrigated area. The Mission Kakatiya has also replenished tanks. As a result, farmers took up paddy cultivation on a large note," Satyavathi Rathod said. The farmers are likely to be rewarded with high yield under favourable conditions, she added.

She said that procurement of paddy will be done through IKP, PACS, Marketing, ODCMS and DCCB. Both the ministers told the officials to tackle the procurement by overcoming transport and other problems.

They also told the officials to involve the farmers coordination committees, sarpanches, MPTCs, MPDOs, MPOs and panchayat secretaries in the procurement process. The officials were also told to ensure basic amenities at the procurement centres. The ministers told the officials to coordinate with the police in stopping farmers dumping their produce from other States.

The farmers were advised to follow the token system to avoid any hustle bustle at the procurement centres. The agriculture officials were told to create awareness among the farmers to cultivate fine rice variety, cotton and pulses in the upcoming kharif.

MP Pasunuri Dayakar, Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, MLC K Srihari, DCCB chairman M Ravinder Rao, DCMS chairman Ramaswamy, Urban Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, Rural Collector M Haritha and Municipal Commissioner Pamela Satpathy were among others present.

