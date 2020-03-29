Food banks soon to provide meals to patients, shelterless in Mahbubnagar

Mahbubnagar: The district administration has decided to set up food banks in the district to feed patients, orphans and poor people, who are suffering due to the lockdown.



Releasing a statement in this regard here on Sunday, District Collector S Venkat Rao gave a call to the donors to come forward and help the district administration in its initiative to feed the public, who are in distress and to those serving in hospitals in emergency time. He asked them to provide either cooked food, or essential commodities like rice, oil, pulses and vegetables. He said that due to the closure of hotels, restaurants and tiffin centres, many people particularly patients and their attendants, orphans, beggars and people doing night duties are facing problems to get food. Hence, the district administration decided to open food banks across the district and the hungry people can take food free of cost from these banks.

As part of this initiative, the Collector appointed Panchayat Raj Executive Engineer Ashok and Chief Planning

Officer Dasharatham as the in-charge officials to supervise the functioning of food banks in the district.

Any person who is willing to donate essential commodities to the food banks can approach mandal-level supplying point in-charge Nagarjuna and can call him @ 9494430999 to donate the commodities towards the food bank. And those who wish to donate the cooked food can approach the command and control room in the Collectorate or they can call on phone number 08542-241165 and donate the same to the concerned authorities. The food will be supplied by the food banks under the supervision of Mahbubnagar Municipal Commissioner Surendar.

The Collector directed all the officials concerned to maintain the records of each and every donor and the essential commodities they have donated for the food banks and asked them to make each and every transaction transparent and accountable giving no scope for any kind of mismanagement.