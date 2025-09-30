Food For Thought…New Indiramma canteens opened; offer breakfast and meals at Rs 5 each

Hyderabad: Spanking new Indiramma Canteens, offering breakfast at Rs 5 and meals at Rs 5 were inaugurated by Hyderabad District In-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Monday.

Inspired by the vision of Indira Gandhi and committed to building a hunger-free Hyderabad, the modernised canteens were opened at Motinagar and Khairtabad Mint Campus. The canteens aim to provide nutritious, quality food at highly subsidized rates, easing the economic burden on thousands of underprivileged citizens.

MP Anil Kumar Yadav, MLA Danam Nagender, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan, Zonal Commissioners Borkade Hemanth Sahadev Rao and Anurag Jayanthi, Additional Commissioners Raghu Prasad and Pankaja, alongside local corporators were present

According to GHMC, at these canteens, breakfast is served at just Rs 5 and meals at Rs 5. With GHMC subsidizing Rs 14 per breakfast and Rs 24.83 per meal, each beneficiary will save up to Rs 3,000 per month. The initiative is being implemented with operational support from Hare Krishna Hare Rama Foundation.

The canteens will particularly benefit daily wage earners, auto drivers, small vendors, unemployed youth, sanitation workers, and other low-income groups, ensuring access to wholesome meals at an affordable cost.

“At present, 150 such canteens operate across the city, serving over 30,000 beneficiaries daily. Since its inception, the programme has provided more than 12.3 crore meals, with GHMC spending nearly Rs 254 crore to ensure affordable food for the poor,” said an official at GHMC.

During the inauguration, the Minister, Mayor, MP, MLA, and senior GHMC officials personally served breakfast to beneficiaries, shared meals with sanitation workers, and interacted with the public to understand their needs.

Ponnam Prabhakar said, “Guided by the Chief Minister’s vision, Indiramma Canteens have been launched to ensure affordable meals for all. From today, breakfast at Rs 5 will also be available.”

“Though the government shoulders a financial burden, we are committed to providing quality food at nominal prices for the poor.”

The minister said, “Inspired by Indiramma’s legacy, we are implementing transformative welfare schemes such as free bus travel for women, free household electricity, and interest-free loans.”

“Every woman in Hyderabad should become part of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to benefit from government initiatives and contribute to the city’s progress.”

The Mayor remarked, “Indiramma Canteens are a lifeline for the poor and underprivileged sections of society. We plan to expand this initiative by opening 150 Indiramma Canteens across Greater Hyderabad.”

She said, “Women empowerment is at the heart of this program, and SHGs will be prioritized for canteen operations.”

The initiative underscores the government’s unwavering commitment to social welfare, poverty alleviation, and inclusive urban development, while also enhancing Hyderabad’s image as a people-centric, progressive city.