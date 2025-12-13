Football legend Lionel Messi arrives in Hyderabad for 'GOAT Tour'

Argentinian football legend Lionel Messi has landed at Shamshabad Airport ahead of a highly anticipated meet-and-greet event in Hyderabad. The football icon is set to proceed directly to the historic Falaknuma Palace, where he will engage with a select group of 100 fans.

Later this evening, at 6:30 PM, Messi and his entourage will make their way to the Uppal Stadium, further heightening excitement among local football enthusiasts.

In light of recent tensions experienced during Messi’s previous appearances, particularly in Kolkata, police have ramped up security measures for the star’s visit. Authorities are committed to ensuring a safe and memorable experience for both Messi and his fans as he embarks on his 'GOAT Tour of India'.