Former Minister Eatala Rajender Conducts A Road Show In Huzurabad Constituency

Former minister Eatala Rajender said that another movement is going to start from Huzurabad. He had a roadshow in the Huzurabad constituency today, and he also attended the Kamalapuram Mandal roadshow in Shambhunipalli as part of the visit. Speaking to the media on this occasion, he said that the people of Huzurabad to fight for the self-respect of Telangana. He also said that some of the people are directly reading the script given by the leaders of Pragati Bhavan. Eatala said he came for the blessings of the people and is working hard for the Telangana movement for 19 years.

Etela Rajender said that he would resign from the legislative assembly at the appropriate time. He was enraged at the TRS's treatment of the Huzurabad constituency leaders. He said there would be a war for justice and injustice and the people of the Huzurabad constituency should vote against the government. He stated that he will fight for unemployed people's rights and that the election will be held for Telangana's self-respect. There was the importance for this roadshow as Eatala came to his constituency after returning from Delhi.

