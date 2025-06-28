Former MLA D.K. Bharat Simha Reddy Sounds Alarm on Joorala Dam Safety, Slams Government Negligence

Gadwal: Former Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) D.K. Bharat Simha Reddy issued a strong warning about the deteriorating condition of the Joorala Dam and criticized both past and present governments for their failure to protect public assets and ensure proper infrastructure maintenance. Addressing a press conference held at DK Bungalow in Gadwal town today, the former legislator accused successive governments of focusing on looting rather than serving the people.

Reddy alleged that governments have shown no genuine concern for the welfare of the people, particularly when it comes to critical projects like Joorala. He dismissed the recent statement by Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy that the Joorala project is “safe,” labeling it a false and misleading claim.

Dam Structural Issues and Silt Accumulation

Highlighting key concerns about the dam’s structural integrity, the former MLA explained that during the construction of the project, a tunnel was included as part of the design. Over time, this tunnel has been filled with mud, indicating a constant state of moisture within the dam structure — a condition that could make it vulnerable to serious damage or even disaster at any moment.

“There are two lifts designed to access this tunnel. Both have remained non-functional for the last eight years,” Reddy revealed, adding that not a single official has dared to inspect the interior to assess the extent of the silt accumulation or any other internal damages.

He warned that the silt buildup within the dam’s lower levels, particularly the bottom eight meters, is exerting dangerous pressure on the dam’s foundation. “Instead of addressing this risk, the government is making baseless assurances,” he said.

Negligence in Repairs and Contractor Payments

Reddy raised further concerns about the collapse of the crest gates of the dam, challenging the authorities to clarify if this was not a serious issue. “Is the breaking of a crest gate not a fact?” he asked pointedly.

He also highlighted a significant bureaucratic hurdle — the government’s failure to clear bills for contractors working on repairs and maintenance. “If payments are not made on time, how can contractors be expected to continue essential works?” he questioned.

Unfinished Canal Works and Leaky Infrastructure

Turning his attention to other irrigation issues, Reddy criticized the incomplete condition of the Rayalampadu canals, which remain unfinished to this day. Despite leaks being reported in the Rayalampadu Reservoir four years ago, he said, no action has been taken.

Concerns Over Seed Industry and Local Economy

The former MLA also drew attention to the decline of the seed production ecosystem in Gadwal, which has long been known for its quality seed production. “Due to dominance by a few powerful individuals and systemic failures, the seed industry is collapsing. In a few years, the seed industry here may completely vanish,” he warned.

He alleged that a feudal system is operating in Gadwal, where power and money are concentrated in the hands of a few, leaving the common people marginalized and deprived of economic benefits. “Development in Gadwal has completely stalled,” he concluded, calling for urgent action to address these alarming issues.

Call for Government Accountability

Reddy’s statements serve as a wake-up call for the government to reassess the situation of the Joorala Dam and other infrastructure projects in the region. His remarks underline the need for transparency, prompt payments to contractors, regular safety inspections, and a broader commitment to the development of Gadwal.