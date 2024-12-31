Former MLA Patnam Narender Receives Police Notice in Assault Case

Vikarabad : The Bomraspet police have issued a notice to former MLA Patnam Narender, instructing him to appear for questioning in connection with an alleged assault case. The incident involves an attack on Congress leader Shekhar by residents of Rotibanda Tanda.

The police have asked Narender to present himself at the Bomraspet police station on January 2 for further investigation. It is reported that Narender has already secured anticipatory bail in the case.

This development follows complaints filed regarding the assault, prompting authorities to take legal steps to ensure accountability. Further details about the case are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.