Live
- Municipal officials seize school due to non-payment of rent
- Bengal Police's last minute no to Suvendu Adhikari's meeting at Sandeshkhali
- Telangana High Court Delays Hearing on KTR’s Petition to Quash Formula E Case
- Hayley Matthews back in top 10 of women’s ODI batting rankings
- Year Ender: NSDC aims to skill 1 lakh youth in AI, drones and cloud computing by 2025-end
- Chandrababu distributes pensions in Palanadu, assures of support to people
- Varanasi's Nirmala Devi and her ‘Green Army’ praised by PM Modi for ushering in social change
- Hyderabad Demolishes Illegal Structures in Khajaguda Bhagirathamma Lake Buffer Zone
- BPSC is autonomous body and will act in candidates' interest: Samrat Choudhary
- Malayalam Film Marco is Likely to Stream on This OTT Platform
Just In
Former MLA Patnam Narender Receives Police Notice in Assault Case
Highlights
The Bomraspet police have issued a notice to former MLA Patnam Narender, instructing him to appear for questioning in connection with an alleged assault case.
Vikarabad : The Bomraspet police have issued a notice to former MLA Patnam Narender, instructing him to appear for questioning in connection with an alleged assault case. The incident involves an attack on Congress leader Shekhar by residents of Rotibanda Tanda.
The police have asked Narender to present himself at the Bomraspet police station on January 2 for further investigation. It is reported that Narender has already secured anticipatory bail in the case.
This development follows complaints filed regarding the assault, prompting authorities to take legal steps to ensure accountability. Further details about the case are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS